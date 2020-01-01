Bafana Bafana: Grobler feels he has 'not done enough for country'

With just a handful of matches for his country over a decade long period, the SuperSport striker admits he could have done more for the national team

SuperSport United marksman Bradley Grobler believes he has not done himself justice on the international stage and is determined to rectify that.

Grobler is in the Bafana Bafana squad which are set to take on Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back 2022 qualifiers, the first of which is in Durban on Friday, followed by Port Elizabeth next Monday.

The Matsatsantsa striker was in outstanding form last season with 14 league goals and a further three in the cup. This season he has already found the net three times in all competitions and is determined to now take that form onto the international stage.

“I feel that I have not done enough for my country, and it’s something that I would like to improve on," the 32-year-old said, as quoted by the Sowetan.

"It’s a privilege to wear the national team jersey, and if I can be injury-free and play a lot of matches, then I stand a good chance to be a regular for Bafana.

"I am knocking on the Bafana door, and I want to be a part of the team and take it from there. I feel that I have unfinished business and would like to do more for my country."

Injuries have indeed set Grobler back and for all his talent, he's never really enjoyed a sustained period of goal scoring, season after season, in his career.

And one has to go back as far as 2011 for when he made his Bafana debut, scoring in a friendly match against Zimbabwe. He's only other international goal was also in a friendly, five years later against Mozambique, and in total he's played only seven times for the national team.

So it does certainly seem a case of unfinished business for a player who is seemingly finding his best goal-scoring form late in his career.

Grobler, who has been linked with a move to previously, is also excellent at bringing others into play and exhibits some clever touches in and around the box.

He'll be competing with the likes of Kermit Erasmus, Percy Tau, Thabiso Kutumela and Luther Singh for a place in the starting line-up.