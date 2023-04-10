Bafana Bafana great Radebe on Lyle Foster's Premier League promotion - 'It will open doors for SA players'

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe explains what Lyle Foster's imminent promotion to the Premier League will mean for South African footballers.

Foster's Burnley promoted to Premier League

Foster set to become next SA player in England's top flight

Radebe explains what it could mean to SA footballers

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster is set to play in the Premier League next season following Burnley’s promotion to England's top flight.

Burnley edged Middlesborough 2-1 on Good Friday, a result which meant they are guaranteed of finishing no lower than second in the Championship with seven games remaining, which comes with automatic promotion.

Foster has contributed to the Clarets’ season with one goal in seven appearances after arriving in the January transfer window. When manager Vincent Kompany builds his squad for next season, Foster will be hoping to be retained and play in the top flight.

Radebe, a Leeds United great who spent 11 years at Elland Road, feels Foster’s achievement with Burnley will inspire South African footballers.

WHAT RADEBE SAID: "For our players, this will be an inspiration that Foster and Burnley are back at the helm," said Radebe as per SABC Sport.

"Surely, this will filter down to our players to say we want to follow suit. The spotlight will be on him Foster, so he has to make sure that he delivers. But we trust him. Having him in the club shows that he will play an integral part at the club and surely with the South Africa flag flying high.

"I know it takes a lot, it's hard work and he's done the hard work. It's challenging because he's got to have consistency now, he's got to perform every weekend and make sure that he keeps himself fit. Also, make sure that he keeps himself in the first team, which is very crucial for him.

"He is representing and this will surely play a big part in South African football. It's up to us to uplift, elevate and support him because that is missing. We don't celebrate our own when they are at the top. Let's do that with Lyle so that when the youngsters are inspired to play at the top level, they know that we will support them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Radebe and the late Phil Masinga were players who opened the doors for South Africans to move to the Premier League. But in recent years, Bafana players have been struggling to attract the attention of Premier League clubs. The last player to play in that league was Percy Tau who was with Brighton and Hove Albion.

For a country that used to have a number of players there, having not had many in recent times is an alarming stat for the country. Players like Aaron Mokoena and Benni McCarthy used to be teammates at Blackburn. Mark Fish and Shaun Bartlett used to play together at Charlton Athletic.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOSTER? After Foster was absent when Burnley beat Boro on Friday, he would be hoping to return on Monday when they face Sheffield United.