Four players who enhanced their Bafana Bafana reputations

While some positions in the national team seemingly remain up for grabs, there are several South African internationals who have cemented their places

There were both positives and negatives to take from Bafana Bafana's back-to-back (Afcon) qualifying victories over Sao Tome and Principe.

Positives in claiming six crucial points and also putting six goals past the Atlantic Ocean nation.

Negatives, in that at times Bafana looked cagey and somewhat nervous, lacked in fluidity, and needed late goals to finish off the games, which were actually tighter than the aggregate score-line (6-2) suggested.

One also has to wonder what may have happened if had played the second game in Sao Tome and Principe, rather than being afforded home comforts at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, for the 'away' game. This was to limit travelling during the coronavirus pandemic, an arrangement agreed to by the West African team.

Put it this way, Bafana will surely have to improve for their final two Afcon qualifiers, against at home and away in Sudan.

Those matches only take place at the end of March, 2021, and so there is plenty of time for players not involved against Sao Tome and Principe, to make a claim for a spot in the squad or in the starting XI.

But based on what we saw over the past few days, there are a few players who have cemented their berths in the team.

Percy Tau





Where would Bafana be without Tau? He broke the ice in Durban on Friday by earning a penalty which he converted himself. He then added another two goals, fine ones at that, in the 4-2 win in Port Elizabeth on Monday. The diminutive former man is head-and-shoulders above his team-mates and our one potentially world-class player at the moment.

Bongani Zungu





Zungu's career appears to be on the up right now and the Glasgow midfielder underlined that with an imperious display at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. This was after he earned his place in the starting line-up after coming off the bench at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last week to put in a fine cameo performance including a late goal. His touch and creativity got the team buzzing.

Dean Furman





It's Furman's drive, determination and winning mentality which continue to win over fans - some of whom had doubted his place in the team following a transfer to English fourth-tier side Carlisle United. After two whole-hearted and ruthlessly efficient performances in the engine room, the 32-year-old silenced any doubters in the best possible way.



Themba Zwane





Zwane wasn't at his best in the first game, but the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) player of the Season really turned it on in PE, scoring two goals. His combinations with former Mamelodi Sundowns team-mates Tau and Zungu was a joy to watch. Zwane's mobility, energy and great touch make him a headache for any defence and he seems to be getting ever more clinical in front of goal as he moves into his 30's.