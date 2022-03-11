Bafana Bafana focus on Mbappe? Mokwena gives Mudau advice for France friendly

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has given right-back Khuliso Mudau a tip as he is likely to face Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe when Bafana Bafana clash with France in an international friendly match on March 29.

South Africa are lined up to play Les Bleus at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, four days after meeting Guinea.

Right-back Mudau is one of the Bafana newcomers in a preliminary squad named by coach Hugo Broos and if selected to travel to France, he will be facing the prospect of coming up against Mbappe who can play on either wing.

Having been consistent at Sundowns for the past two seasons, Mudau finally received a national team call-up for the first time earlier this week.

“He doesn’t have to try to stop Mbappe but has to try to play as well as he possibly can and make a contribution to the team,” said Mokwena as per Sowetan Live.

“We’ve always believed in the talents that Mudau has and our work as coaches is to improve our players. So many of our players are continuously improving and that is because of the hours we invest behind the scenes analysing their performances and design training sessions that stimulate their growth and improvement.”

If selected to play, Mudau could be out to prove he deserves to be the first-choice right-back ahead of Nyiko Mobbie who has been Broos’ preferred player in that role.

Mudau’s experience from playing Caf Champions League football and his current top form could make Broos select him in the two upcoming friendly games.

Mudau joins other Sundowns players in the Bafana set up like Rushine de Reuck, Lyle Lakay, Teboho Mokoena and Rivaldo Coetzee.

“These are talented players who were called up deservedly through their performances,” Mokwena added.

“They merit their places in the national team. We are proud of them and we are happy that they are getting the opportunities to play at that level.”

There had been an outcry for Lakay and Coetzee to be considered for a return to the national team and Broos brought them back for the first time in his tenure at the helm of Bafana.