Bafana Bafana fail to beat Malawi in open play but secure bronze at 2023 Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana were held to a goalless draw by Malawi but went on to beat Patrick Mabedi's side 5-3 on penalties.

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana and Malawi could not be separated in 90 minutes and South Africa went to win the lottery of penalties as they finished third in the 2023 Cosafa Cup.

It was not for a lack of effort as Bafana threw the kitchen sink at Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mapedi's side but lady luck was just not on Morena Ramoreboli's side in regulation time. South Africa won 5-3 on penalties with captain Lyle Lakay, Shaun Mogaila, Iqraam Rayners, Tshegofastso Mabasa and Rowan Human all converting their spot-kicks.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I am very happy that we won and happy with these players, how they performed and how they conducted themselves on and off the field. They are true professionals and I still believe that most of them can still contribute a lot to South African football," Ramoreboli told SuperSport TV after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Olwethu Mzimela was in goals for Bafana and Ramoreboli has branded the 22-year-old AmaZulu shot-stopper as one player to look-out for in the Premier Soccer League.

"He is the future of South African football. The boy is so good and he is very confident. If you look at what he did when they went for the fourth penalty, he was confident. Thanks to Safa for supporting us and I want to thank them for the opportunity that they presented to these boys," said the Bafana mentor.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ramoreboli will return to Botswana where he will spearhead Jwaneng Galaxy's pre-season as they prepare for the Botswana Premier League and Caf Champions League.