Bafana Bafana duo Percy Tau & Ronwen Williams make Caf Champions League Team of the Week

South Africa internationals Percy Tau and Ronwen Williams have been named in the latest Caf Champions League Team of the Week.

The duo played key roles for their clubs

Tau and Williams are set to face Liberia

Bafana are hoping to secure Afcon spot

WHAT HAPPENED?: The duo was in action for their respective clubs during matchday five of this season's Champions League group stage.

Tau scored once and grabbed two assists as the attacker inspired Al Ahly to an emphatic 4-0 win over Cameroonian giants Coton Sport in Garoua last week Friday.

While Williams saved a penalty as the experienced goalkeeper ensured that Mamelodi Sundowns avoided a defeat in their 1-1 draw against Sudanese champions Al Hilal Omdurman in Sudan last weekend.

They have now been named in the Champions League Team of the Week.

TEAM OF THE WEEK:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This should serve as a confidence booster for both players ahead of Bafana's crucial matches against Liberia in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

Tau and Williams are both expected to start with coach Hugo Broos looking to mastermind two wins over the Lone Stars which would see South Africa qualify for the Afcon finals.

Bafana failed to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon and Broos is under pressure to lead the 1996 African champions to the next continental tournament which will be hosted by Ivory Coast.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BAFANA?: Bafana will host Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

The Lone Stars would then face off with Broos' side at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium on March 28.