Dolly upbeat about blend of youth and experience at Bafana Bafana

The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger feels the players who have come into the national team have the quality to make a positive impact

Despite some challenges, and Bafana Bafana forward Keagan Dolly is pleased with how the national team is shaping up ahead of this weekend's double-header 2022 qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

Bafana take on the tiny Atlantic Ocean nation at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night, before meeting again at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday. Both games are taking place in in order to limit travel in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On paper, these are games which Bafana should comfortably win. However, they've been known to slip up against minnows such as Seychelles.

Adding to the pressure are the recent performances by the national team in friendly games - a 1-1 draw with Namibia and a 2-1 defeat to Zambia.

Another challenge has been the high number of players who have pulled out of the game through injury or illness, as Dolly has underlined.

"We really want to win both games‚ especially because we are playing here at home," the former attacker was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

"For the new players, it's been a bit tough‚ because we lost a few players and had to call in some new players."

Those who have been withdrawn from the squad include Abbubaker Mobara, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Bradley Grobler, Thibang Pete, Thulani Serero, Andile Jali and Reeve Frosler.

The incoming men are Siyethemba Sithebe, Mosa Lebusa, Vincent Pule, Thapelo Morena, Tshepo Rikhotso and Thabo Nodada.

There is certainly some exciting talent in the squad and Dolly believes there's a good balance to the side.

"It's always good to have players come in with confidence‚" he explained.

"And I think that with the squad what we have is a good balance of young players and experienced players. And I think we can work well together."

Bafana are currently second in Group C of the qualifiers, on three points. Sudan also have three points in third spot, while lead the way with six points and Sao Tome are yet to register any points.