Bafana Bafana: Keagan Dolly reveals his heartbreak after missing Afcon 2019

The South African international winger speaks out after failing to play in the continental showpiece in Egypt

Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly has expressed how it was not easy to help the South African national team qualify for the 2019 only to miss the tournament due to injury.

The former winger has reaffirmed his availability for the 1996 African champions, stating his dream is to win trophies for coach Molefi Ntseki’s side.

Dolly also revealed how winning a number of trophies with Masandawana helped to revive his ambition to further his football career abroad.

“Obviously, it was very disappointing. I had a difficult year where I picked up small injury after small injury,” Dolly told the reporters as quoted by Independent Media.

“To be part of the road to and then not go there with my teammates and friends was a bit disappointing but I’m proud of what the boys did.

“They were unfortunate against but overall they did well and made us proud. All I can do is focus on the next games. I have to keep on working hard to make sure that I’m representing my country.”

Speaking about his hunger to keep donning the green and gold Bafana shirt, the Johannesburg-born player says he will always be available to play for his country.

“I don’t think the desire will go away ever, no matter what age I am. I’m always willing to play for my country,” continued the left-footed player.

“I’m always willing to travel from Europe to play for my country because this has been my dream since I was a young footballer from Westbury.

“I’m looking forward to keep on going and try to qualify for all major tournaments coming up. And it is not just qualifying but going there and doing our best to try and win it.”

Having lifted the Caf , Telkom Knockout Cup and the Premier Soccer League ( ) trophies with the Brazilians, the player has stated his success at Chloorkop meant he should follow his European dream.

“That’s why I moved abroad. I feel like I achieved everything that I wanted to achieve in the PSL. I moved to Europe and I’m still working towards what I set out for myself. Now my focus is trying to win cups with my national team,” added the 26-year-old.

"I think we are on the right path. If we keep on working hard and being consistent, things will work out for us.”