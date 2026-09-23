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Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana dealt major injury blow as Pitso Mosimane turns to Orlando Pirates star to replace Kaizer Chiefs ace - 'He will be ruled out'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
P. Mosimane
L. Maboe
T. Moremi
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Lamontville Golden Arrows

South Africa's head coach has been forced to alter his international break plans after a major injury setback in camp. The Bafana technical team acted swiftly to ensure the squad remains at full strength for their crucial upcoming fixtures.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has been forced into an early personnel change after Lebohang Maboe was officially withdrawn from the national team setup.

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder sustained a worrying injury during his club's recent 0-0 stalemate against Golden Arrows on Sunday.

While there was initial optimism from the coaching staff that the versatile player could play a role in the three-week camp, subsequent medical evaluations have painted a far more disappointing picture.

The South African Football Association confirmed the news via a medical update, detailing the extent of the damage that has sidelined the Amakhosi star.

The injury arrived at an unfortunate time, as South Africa prepares for a busy schedule that includes AFCON qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea, followed by a high-profile friendly encounter in Egypt.

Dr Tshepo Molobi, the Bafana team doctor, provided the definitive verdict on the player's condition after he reported for duty.

Mosimane has turned to Orlando Pirates attacker Tshepang Moremi to fill the void.

The statement read: Dr Tshepo Molobi, the Bafana Bafana team doctor, told www.safa.net that Maboe arrived in camp on Sunday night with an ankle injury and after scans were conducted on Monday, a decision was taken to withdraw him.

"He twisted his ankle while playing for Kaizer Chiefs, and after undergoing a scan, he will be ruled out from the current camp and this FIFA window,” Dr Molobi said.

Mosimane confirmed that a call-up letter for Tshepang Moremi has been sent to Orlando Pirates.

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