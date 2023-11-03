Bafana Bafana dealt Lyle Foster blow ahead of World Cup qualifiers as Burnley's Vincent Kompany provides update

Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifying campaign faces a significant setback with Lyle Foster set to return to action after the international break.

WHAT HAPPENED: Foster, who recently signed a fresh five-year deal with Burnley, was absent from the squad in their previous two games against Bournemouth and Everton, respectively.

The 23-year-old will also miss Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace as well as the upcoming trip to Arsenal.

WHAT WAS SAID: “At the moment there’s still no signs of improvement,” revealed Burnley manager Vincent Kompany in the team’s pre-match press conference.

“The only thing I can more or less say is that he probably won’t be available before the international break. It’s something that we have to deal with.

“I can’t go into too much detail now, but I’m sure next week we’ll be able to discuss it further.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At a pivotal moment for Hugo Broos and his Bafana Bafana squad, the recent updates arrive as the senior national football team readies to face Benin and Rwanda this month in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

WHAT’S NEXT: Foster’s inclusion in Broos’ provisional squad ensures that all attention will be on his recovery ahead of the international break which is scheduled for between 13 and 21 November.

The former AS Monaco frontman is a key player for Broos' side having netted three times for Bafana this year including a brace against Liberia in March.