Bafana Bafana couch coaches must give Pitso Mosimane a chance to do his job!

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After South Africa let slip the lead in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, football analysts, media and social media commentators are already questioning almost every decision the Bafana Bafana coach made. GOAL columnist Lerato Mkhondo argues that the new coach should be allowed the space to implement his vision for the team without constant second guessing.

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I thought we had agreed to give coach Pitso Mosimane a chance to do his job.

The couch coaches have come out in full force, and it seems some football analysts and respected figures are already questioning almost every decision the Bafana Bafana coach makes.

What is particularly surprising is how quickly some people have formed strong opinions about how Pitso should run his team, who he should select and how he should approach certain matches.

The man is the coach. He works with these players every day in camp, observes them in training, understands what he wants from them and has a better understanding of what he is trying to build than those watching from the outside.

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That doesn't mean he is above criticism. Football is a game of opinions, and everyone is entitled to theirs. But there is a difference between constructive criticism and acting as though you know better than the person actually responsible for the team.

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What I find even more ironic is the accusation that Pitso has his favourites, when he has largely built on the squad left behind by former coach Hugo Broos. He hasn't come in and completely dismantled the team or thrown away everything that was previously established. In fact, he has retained much of the existing group and is working with the foundation already in place.

And then there are comments from respected football figures that leave you wondering whether we are genuinely interested in supporting the national team or simply pushing personal preferences. The suggestion that certain players should not be considered because someone doesn't rate them is particularly disappointing. You don't have to like every player in the squad, but that doesn't mean your personal opinion should determine who deserves to represent the country.

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The irony is that people are behaving as though Pitso has lost three consecutive games. He has just started his new chapter with Bafana, recording three consecutive victories before Friday's 2-2 draw against Kenya. Four matches, three wins and one draw. Is there room for improvement? Absolutely. But is that a reason to start questioning every decision he makes? I don't think so.

I made my feelings clear in my previous article following his appointment: we need to let coach Pitso do his job and judge him on what he is doing now, rather than constantly dragging him back to his previous stint with Bafana.

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Now, the focus should be on the return leg against Kenya. The team has work to do, and the coach needs the freedom to prepare his players, make the necessary adjustments and find a way to get the desired result.

We can debate his tactics, question his selections and disagree with certain decisions. That's football. But let's not turn every team selection or tactical adjustment into a national crisis.

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Coach Pitso cannot please everyone, and he shouldn't have to. He has been appointed to coach Bafana Bafana, not to manage the expectations of every couch coach in the country.

Let's allow him to do his job. Let's support the national team. And when the time comes to assess his work, let's do so with perspective. We wanted Pitso back. Now let's give him the opportunity to coach.