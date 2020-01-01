Bafana Bafana coaches 'need to improve' on their selection process - Patosi

The 27-year-old winger is not impressed and has questioned the criteria used to pick national team players

midfielder Ayanda Patosi, on-loan at Iranian Pro League side Foolad, says national team coaches have a tendency of overlooking overseas-based players in their selection.

Patosi claims he was in top form for Iranian outfit Esteghlal Tehran when he was snubbed by former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter for the 2019 finals.

Baxter’s Afcon squad, which reached the quarter-finals, was composed of 17 Premier Soccer League ( ) players and six overseas-based players.

Former Lokeren star Patosi last played for South Africa in November 2016 during an international friendly match away in Mozambique.

“I feel like I'm overlooked. When I'm playing outside, they don't see what I'm doing. I had some good seasons and I can say I was not given enough chance," Patosi told an online press conference with SA Football Journalists Association as per Sowetan Live.

“When Stuart Baxter was selecting the Afcon team I was the best player in . I was scoring goals left, right and centre. But I was overlooked and they didn't call me or even ask me to come to training. I was a South African doing well outside. But that didn't happen.

"I don't know how the coaches are watching the games, especially for players playing overseas. Maybe they watch a few players. I don't know how it works but in the end, I'm doing my best where I am and hopefully, the new coach [Molefi Ntseki] will give me a chance now."

Patosi’s sentiments could be backed by the fact that midfielder Thibang Phete is a regular for OS Belenenses in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, while midfielder Tom Barkhuizen has been consistent but the two have escaped the attention of national team coaches.

Patosi calls for the widening of the national team’s scouting network.

“We need scouts to go around and look at South African players. I remember it took long for [Lebogang] Phiri [to be called] when he was playing in ,” said Patosi.

“And he was doing well there. We need to improve more on that. Now that he is playing in they started calling him. Mihlali Mayambela is playing in Israel and he has not been called up for under-23s.

"You can't tell me Mihlali doesn't deserve to play for the under-23s when they select a player from the lower leagues, whereas there is a player who is playing in Israel for a top league."

Little has been done to convince 21-year-old defender Nikola Tavares to play for the South Africa Under-23s.