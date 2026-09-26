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Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane sounds the alarm after winning AFCON qualifying start - 'You know our South Africa problem'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Egypt vs South Africa
Egypt
Friendlies
P. Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The 62-year-old mentor has kicked off his second stint in charge of the national team with a victory, but the legendary tactician is far from satisfied with what he saw on the pitch. Despite securing a vital three points in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has highlighted a recurring issue that could derail their continental ambitions.

Bafana Bafana secured a 2-1 victory over Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, giving Pitso Mosimane the ideal start to his second spell in charge of the national team.

The encounter was closely contested, with Bafana having to dig deep as both sides battled for control. Despite getting the result they wanted, Mosimane was quick to shift attention away from the celebrations after the final whistle.

The three points give Bafana a positive start to their AFCON qualifying campaign, but the veteran coach knows there is still plenty of work to be done.

"We played well, especially in the first half. The message was there – we pressed hard, we pressed at the top, we pressed there, we stole a few balls," said Mosimane on SABC Sport.

His primary concern is that a failure to put games to bed will eventually lead to dropped points against the continent's elite powerhouses.

He was adamant that the current squad must evolve and develop a killer instinct if they are to compete for silverware on the international stage rather than just making up the numbers in the qualifying groups.

"But you know our South Africa problem – we don’t finish the chances, and then you know what’s gonna happen later when you play against these quality teams. They’ll punish you, and they got their chance," he explained.

"We are okay, right? But we just need to score goals.

"We need to score the chances we create because when you play against all these big nations, they’ll punish you. You will not come back."



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