Share Follow GOAL on Google

The South Africa head coach has offered a fascinating insight into his tactical management of the youngster following the side's vital 2-1 win over Kenya. Despite the playmaker's starring role, the veteran tactician suggested the 22-year-old might have been frustrated by his initial positioning on the pitch.

Advertisement

Tactical adjustments pay dividends in Kenya

The tactical adjustment for Bafana Bafana proved to be the turning point in the encounter against Kenya, allowing Relebohile Mofokeng to exert far more influence on the final third. By moving into the "number 10" pocket, the 21-year-old was able to find the space required to dismantle the Kenyan defense as Bafana beat the East Africans 2-1. Mosimane was candid about the player's potential reaction to his initial instructions, acknowledging that the young talent thrives when placed at the heart of the creative engine room rather than being isolated on the flanks where the pitch conditions were less than ideal.

“That’s why I put Rele in his usual position, where he played in South Africa, playing as a 10, and when he’s there, he scores,” Mosimane explained, as per iDiski Times. “Maybe he’s not happy with me that I moved him to the side, but I had to adjust to the conditions of the pitch.” The coach emphasized that while the player’s personal preference is well-known, the collective needs of the team and the state of the surface dictated the early tactical setup before the successful second-half switch.

Maturity beyond the attacking flair

While Mofokeng is often celebrated for his goalscoring exploits—having netted five times in four games during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers—Mosimane was keen to highlight the player's defensive work rate. It is rare for a creative talisman to show such discipline, but the Bafana coach noted that the youngster remained committed to his shape even when hunting for a winner. This balance allowed South Africa to maintain three roaming midfielders without losing their structural integrity against a dangerous Kenya side.

“But Mofokeng is not just a player who looks good on the ball, he knows his defensive duties. He stayed with six, it’s not easy to stay with the six as an attacking player, as the 10 and then also be able to score,” the coach added. This evolution in Mofokeng's game suggests he is becoming a complete international midfielder rather than just a luxury attacker who relies solely on moments of individual brilliance.

Advertisement Advertisement

The manager also took time to praise the rapid development of the former Orlando Pirates man, who has transitioned seamlessly to European football. At just 22 years of age, his ability to follow complex tactical instructions while maintaining his offensive output is a major boost for the national team. “Credit to him, he’s a [22-year-old] who is getting so matured, it’s good,” Mosimane continued, underlining the bright future ahead for one of South African football's most promising exports.

Related Topics

Next matches GUI Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 13:00 RSA

Dismissing the tactical masterstroke narrative

Despite the praise coming his way for the second-half turnaround, Mosimane remained humble regarding his own role in the victory. He suggested that the logic behind the change was simple footballing common sense rather than a stroke of coaching genius. In his view, the situation required more bodies in the attacking zone, and Mofokeng was the obvious candidate to lead that charge from a central position. The coach feels that results often dictate how a manager's intelligence is perceived by the public and the media.

“In football, when you get the tactics right, you sound like you are intelligent; it’s not that you are intelligent. All I needed to do, we knew we didn’t need a draw; if we needed to score, I had to push people in front and have extra attackers in front,” he said. The emphasis was on risk-taking in pursuit of the three points, a gamble that eventually paid off as Bafana managed to break through the Kenyan resistance late in the game.

Advertisement

“So I pushed Rele in the 10, with the two midfielders, to try to score, and when that works out, it makes us look intelligent,” the manager concluded. With Mofokeng currently leading the goalscoring charts for the qualification campaign, his role in the number 10 position seems set to be a permanent fixture in Mosimane's plans moving forward. The victory keeps South Africa in a strong position as they continue their journey toward the next continental showpiece with high confidence, a settled tactical identity and a burgeoning superstar on their side.