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South Africa's head coach has broken his silence regarding the controversial claims made by Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou. The Buccaneers coach recently sparked outrage by suggesting his players returned from international duty in poor physical condition, alleging they were served alcohol following a victory over Kenya.

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Mosimane demands professional protocol over alcohol claims

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has refused to engage in a war of words with Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou following sensational claims regarding player conduct during the recent FIFA international break. Ouaddou suggested that members of the Buccaneers squad were permitted to consume "10 beers" after South Africa’s victory over Kenya, leading to a decline in their physical condition. The allegations emerged ahead of Pirates' Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Stellenbosch, with the club coach hinting that the national team environment was potentially destabilising his players’ fitness levels.

“You are laughing at it yourself [the 10 beers comment], I didn’t even comment on it [yet] and you are laughing at it yourself, and if you are laughing, what does it mean? I mean… so I would leave that to the Federation [SAFA] if I respond, I will respond via the Federation,” Mosimane said at the Clinix Health Group Head Office in a media round table reported by iDiski Times. “I must observe protocol, we cannot just be reckless in saying things and understand – what if these are true allegations? So we have to address that, coach, why you buy 10 bottles? Right? So we need to talk about these things and respect the institutions.”

National team boss prioritises stakeholder relationships

The Bafana Bafana squad for the recent 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers included five Orlando Pirates stars: Sipho Chaine, Lebone Seema, Thalante Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, and Tshepang Moremi. While Appollis and Mbatha did not start, the other three featured prominently. Ouaddou’s claims that they returned unfit to train for domestic cup action has placed a strain on the relationship between the national team and one of the country's biggest clubs. Mosimane, however, remains adamant that he will not contribute to the noise without a formal inquiry being launched by the governing body.

“We need to respect all the important stakeholders that can be affected if we are reckless with this thing. So just stay away and wait for the federation to say if there’s any formal document that has come over to discuss and we will talk, we are not hiding,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach explained. “And by the way, we have already started saying we are coming to the clubs, so I think those are the best platforms to talk about – and you can be waiting there to say what were you talking about, you have the right to ask us what we were talking about and all that.”

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Transparency and technology in training methods

In an effort to dispel any myths about overtraining or mismanagement, Mosimane revealed that the national team uses modern technology to document every session. He expressed a willingness to share this data with club coaches to prove that Bafana Bafana players are being handled with care. The coach admitted that his success depends entirely on the cooperation of the clubs, as he does not "own" the players himself. Maintaining these bridges is vital for the future success of the national side as they look toward major tournament qualification.

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“I will wait for that period and the time. I have been busy, I just sat there and within two-and-half, three weeks, you are feeling sorry for me to say how are you going to put this team together, I have been on this rollercoaster,” Mosimane continued. “So you have to understand the teams have been playing finals, Sundowns, have been playing finals, semi-finals, you have to be cautious when to go [to clubs] and how to do it, so we are going to talk to all the clubs and even show them how we train. We are living in a world of technology, we record the training sessions, maybe we are overtraining them? Making them run like this [in circles], just to show them what we do, what we train, we are in the hands of the teams, we don’t have players, they belong to the clubs.”

“And if I don’t have a good relationship with clubs, I will be in trouble because I rely on them, so I have to be very proper, cautious and be a national team coach also. So how I respond, how I handle things… the other coaches are watching. The younger coaches are watching, the youth football programs, I wrote the role of a coach, as a chapter,” he added. The tactician clearly views his position not just as a results-driven manager, but as a role model for the next generation of South African coaching talent, making his public conduct even more significant.

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Awaiting official communication from Orlando Pirates

Ultimately, Mosimane is standing firm on his decision to ignore hearsay. He highlighted that as a national team coach, he cannot react to every comment made in the media or passed through unofficial channels. Unless Orlando Pirates or Ouaddou submit a formal complaint through SAFA, the Bafana boss intends to move forward with his plans for the squad. He believes that reacting to "everything everyone speaks about" would be counter-productive to the stability he has worked to build since taking the job.

“What is the role of the coach, the parent, so I don’t want to contradict my book, where I talk about the role of the coach and there he goes, off-ramping, so I should leave it the way it is, it will be addressed, if it’s officially asked or wants to be addressed,” he concluded. “If it’s not officially asked, I cannot talk about anything that is spoken, or passed, I have to be a national team coach, the President can tell you there’s too many things that everyone speaks about, but you can’t respond to everything.” This measured approach suggests that while the allegations are serious, Mosimane will not allow them to derail the progress of the national team without substantiated proof.