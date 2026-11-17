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South Africa's coach has dismissed the idea that his side are heavy favourites for their vital 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya on Tuesday. The Bafana Bafana boss insists that historical reputations will count for nothing when the two sides meet in the intimidating atmosphere of Nairobi.

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Pressure mounts on Mosimane after Orlando slip-up

South Africa head into Tuesday's high-stakes encounter at the Nyayo National Stadium needing a victory to wrestle back control of Group D. Following a frustrating 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Orlando last Friday, the pressure has intensified on Pitso Mosimane to deliver a result against a Harambee Stars side led by Bafana legend Benni McCarthy.

The tactical battle between two of South Africa's most iconic football figures adds another layer of intrigue to the contest. Mosimane, widely regarded as one of the most successful coaches on the continent, knows that a failure to qualify for the AFCON finals would be a significant blemish on his illustrious resume.

Respecting the Harambee Stars in Nairobi

Mosimane was quick to shut down suggestions that Kenya should be viewed as inferior opponents, especially when playing in front of their home supporters. "If you are not playing at home, it is different. They are not underdogs, they are a good team," he told the media.

The veteran tactician also moved to deflect the spotlight away from himself, emphasizing that international football is far bigger than any individual coach. When asked about his personal standing in the game, he responded with humility, noting that even the world's most decorated managers have faced humbling defeats on the international stage. He pointed to the unpredictability of the sport as a reason why Bafana cannot afford any complacency in such a hostile environment.

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“I am not playing,” Mosimane added, as he explained the disconnect between a coach's history and the reality of 90 minutes on the pitch. “South Africa is playing Kenya. The national team playing against each other is bigger than me. There have been a lot of coaches in the continent who have done exceptionally well, maybe better than me. You don’t put yourself ahead of the game, it is the most arrogant thing you can do."

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Next matches KEN Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 11:00 RSA Watch

History offers no protection for Bafana

To illustrate his point about the hazards of arrogance in football, Mosimane drew a comparison to elite club managers struggling in the international arena. He cited Carlo Ancelotti’s experience with Brazil as an example of how pedigree does not guarantee success. "The game doesn’t care who you play against. You saw at the World Cup, you had Carlo Ancelotti, who has so many Champions League titles, and he had Brazil," he remarked, referencing their unexpected exit to Norway.

This philosophy of mutual respect is central to Mosimane's preparation for the Nairobi trip. He believes that relying on past achievements or South Africa's traditionally higher ranking in African football could lead to a disastrous result. The squad has been urged to treat Kenya with the utmost seriousness, recognizing that the Harambee Stars have already proven they can go toe-to-toe with Bafana following the four-goal thriller in the first leg.

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With the 6pm kick-off fast approaching, the message from the Bafana camp is one of caution and focus. Mosimane concluded his pre-match assessment by reminding everyone that the scoreboard starts at zero, regardless of what has happened in previous decades. "We have to respect each other … history does not give you an advantage," the coach warned, as his side looks to silence the crowd at the Nyayo National Stadium and keep their AFCON dreams alive.