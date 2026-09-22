Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane provides Lebohang Maboe injury update after Kaizer Chiefs star joins national team camp - 'The doctor briefed me...'

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe is facing a race against time to feature for Bafana Bafana in their upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea, and the friendly arranged against Egypt.

The experienced playmaker arrived at the national team base carrying an ankle issue sustained during his club's recent domestic outing.

Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that the technical team is waiting for further medical clarity before deciding on the player's involvement in the scheduled qualifiers.

The injury occurred during the Amakhosi's goalless stalemate against Golden Arrows on Sunday, where Maboe was forced to leave the pitch at Mbombela Stadium around the hour mark.

Speaking at the University of Johannesburg, where the squad is currently training, Mosimane explained the nature of the setback.

"He (Maboe) has a niggling ankle injury," the Bafana coach stated.

"You could see with the injury he was never kicked by anyone. The doctor briefed me that we should be careful with him and give him a chance [to recover]."

The national team staff are taking a cautious approach to ensure the midfielder does not aggravate the problem during a busy international window.

“It is a three week camp. He is going to do a scan and the scan will tell us how far he is," he said.

"He has worked hard to be in Bafana, he will be disappointed that he has got an injury. But sometimes this is football and we hope Lebo recovers.”

Maboe’s inclusion in Mosimane’s first squad selection was a reward for his resurgent form at Kaizer Chiefs this season. The midfielder has been a standout performer for the Naturena-based side, earning his first international call-up in over five years. His last appearance for the South African national team dates back to June 2021, when he featured in a 3-2 friendly victory over Uganda, making this potential setback particularly frustrating for the veteran campaigner.

South Africa are set to host Guinea at Orlando Stadium on Saturday as they kick off their quest for a spot in the 2027 AFCON tournament.

Following that encounter, the squad will travel to Egypt to face Eritrea just four days later. The lengthy camp also includes a high-profile friendly against the Pharaohs in Cairo on October 4, providing Mosimane with ample time to assess his options, provided Maboe can prove his fitness following the results of his scan.

The coach remains hopeful that the Chiefs star can play some part in the triple-header of fixtures, though the priority remains the player's long-term health.

The medical team will continue to monitor his progress daily as the Orlando Stadium clash approaches. For now, Maboe remains with the group, desperate to make his mark on the international stage once again after a lengthy absence from the Bafana Bafana setup under previous coaching regimes.



