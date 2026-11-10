Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane provides fitness update as AFCON qualifying camp gets underway - 'We still have to assess...'

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South Africa head coach has offered insight into his squad's condition as they begin their preparations for a crucial double-header. Bafana are set to face Kenya in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, starting with a massive home fixture at the Orlando Amstel Arena this Friday.

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International arrivals & squad status

The national team coach confirmed that the vast majority of his selected players have already reported for duty at the training base. While the local contingent arrived promptly following the weekend's domestic action, Pitso Mosimane is still waiting for a handful of overseas-based stars to complete the group as they navigate different time zones and travel schedules.

“All well, no complaints at the moment, everyone that’s supposed to be in camp is here, local players are all there, they came yesterday, some international players today, in the morning and some others are in different time zones,” Mosimane explained to the media.

“The US players were playing early on Sunday morning, so we expect them to arrive this evening so we can have a full team. So far from the players who have arrived, the doctor has given us the green light,” he added.

'We still have to assess'

Despite the positive arrival of most squad members, Mosimane admitted that the medical team is currently monitoring several minor physical issues. The intensity of the weekend's club matches has left some players carrying knocks, and the technical staff will need to wait for full evaluations before determining the final availability of the starting XI.

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“But obviously from the matches on the weekend, we have those knocks that could be okay in a few days, we still have to assess those who played early on the Sunday morning or afternoon, depending on the time zone in USA. Then we can have a full update of injuries,” Mosimane continued.

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The coach further clarified that communication regarding specific fitness levels will be handled through official channels once the picture becomes clearer. “I think the medical team and Mninawa [Ntloko] will let you know if there’s any concern, you know how it is in the national team who is available until maybe three days before the match to be honest, because some might come with small knocks, some may need a day or two to shake off the knocks we had,” he said.

Challenges of international window

Mosimane was vocal about the logistical difficulties that come with coaching a national team during a short window.

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“That’s the life of international football as coach, you don’t have four, five days as you want, the other one and a half days are used for travelling and those small knocks and injuries, but so far so good, no big complaints. We will see now in training, who is feeling what, it’s not easy to tell but we are good,” the tactician concluded.

South Africa are aiming for a maximum point haul in this double-header to solidify their standing in the qualification group.