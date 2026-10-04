Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane prepares to unleash youngsters against Egypt - 'We need to see what they are capable of'

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane is ready to ring the changes for Sunday night's friendly encounter against Egypt in Cairo. He intends to use the fixture as a testing ground for several fringe players and emerging talents following the conclusion of their recent competitive assignments.

Sipho Chaine is among those expected to feature, while the likes of Shandre Campbell and Cassius Mailula are also in line for minutes.

"We are pleading for patience and support for them. They are breaking through, and we need to see what we have in our ranks. Unfortunately, we have a big team [Egypt] that we have to play against on Sunday. The challenge is we have to let them [the players] swim with the sharks, but we’ve got nothing to lose,” Mosimane told the SAFA media team.

"It is a friendly game, and we need to see what they are capable of at this level. So we plead for patience and support for these youngsters. The country must understand that we have played the qualifiers [against Guinea and Eritrea] and we are done.

"That is the most important thing. It is important to build for the next FIFA World Cup, and if we don’t put them in now, when are we going to see them? We do not have friendly games until the Africa Cup of Nations next year, so this is the only chance they have," the coach added.

While Mosimane is eager to look at new faces, his selection options have been slightly narrowed by fitness issues in the middle of the park.

Despite these setbacks, the overall mood in the Bafana camp remains positive, bolstered by the recent success of the nation's youth structures.

Mosimane revealed that he has been keeping a very close watch on the progress of the Under-23 national teams as they begin their own respective journeys toward major international competitions.

"We saw the U23s, we watched the game, and we are happy with what we saw; we are happy with the prospects," Mosimane concluded.







