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Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane praised for mastering demands of international football as former star explains why - 'He has mastered that'

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Timothy Nkosi has offered a glowing endorsement of Mosimane, insisting the Bafana head coach is now better equipped than ever to lead the nation. The veteran tactician is currently tasked with guiding South Africa to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

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Tactical evolution

Former South African midfielder Timothy Nkosi has thrown his full weight behind Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane to lead South Africa to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Nkosi believes Mosimane's development on the touchline gives the national side a solid platform to book their place at the continental tournament.

His optimism stems from the coach's wealth of experience in African football, where he has navigated demanding situations in domestic competitions and international assignments over the past ten years.

Nkosi believes the veteran mentor has learned vital lessons from his first spell and has fully grasped the unique demands of international management.

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"Coach Pitso has grown tremendously over the years, and you can see he now truly understands the difference between being a club coach and a national team coach," Nkosi told KickOff.

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'He has mastered that'

The core of Nkosi's argument lies in the scheduling and preparation differences that define the two roles. While club coaches have the luxury of daily interaction, international coaches must be far more efficient with their limited time.

"At club level, you have your players every single day to drill your philosophy into them. With the national team, you only get a few days before a massive match, so it is all about squad selection, man-management, and getting the tactical balance right immediately. He has mastered that," added the former midfielder.

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The journey to the 2027 tournament remains the ultimate objective for the South African Football Association. With Mosimane at the helm, the hope is that his vast experience in winning major trophies across Africa will provide the clinical edge needed for Bafana to once again compete among the continent's elite nations.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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