Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane praised for including Themba Zwane in his squad – ‘Let’s wait and see what he plans to do with him’

Pitso Mosimane has officially begun his new tenure as Bafana Bafana head coach by making a statement with his first squad selection.

The most notable inclusion is 37-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane, who has not only been brought back into the international fold for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but has also been installed as one of the national team captains.

Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Sergios Dos Santos has weighed in on the debate, offering a pragmatic view of why Mosimane would lean on a player of Zwane’s stature despite his limited minutes in Pretoria.

Speaking to KickOff, Dos Santos noted that the immediate pressure of qualification often requires heads that have been through the battles before.

"At the moment, I suppose Pitso is focusing on the two upcoming games. Zwane is a very experienced player, and I'm not surprised, to an extent, that he's been brought back into the squad.”

“But his inclusion doesn't mean anything; he might be brought into the squad but not necessarily play. He might not be used, or he might be there for influence.”

“He is well-known and experienced, so I don't think it's a bad decision. Let's wait and see what he [Mosimane] plans to do with him," Dos Santos said.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face Guinea this coming Saturday, followed by a clash against Eritrea next Wednesday. The international window will be rounded off with a high-profile friendly against Egypt on October 4.



