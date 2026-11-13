Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane on Oswin Appollis' reduced game time at Orlando Pirates: 'Fatigue is not for me to manage'

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South Africa's head coach has dismissed concerns regarding the Bucs winger's lack of regular minutes at club level ahead of a crucial international window. The Bafana boss remains focused on national team performance rather than the rotation policies implemented by players' clubs.

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Mosimane prioritises national team selection over club rotation

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has addressed Oswin Appollis’ reduced playing minutes at Orlando Pirates this season, insisting it is not his job to manage club-level player fatigue. Speaking ahead of South Africa's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Kenya, Mosimane made it clear that he will not allow external opinions or club-level rest periods to dictate his tactical decisions. The national team is currently preparing for a vital clash against the Harambee Stars, who are led by legendary South African figure Benni McCarthy.

Mosimane’s squad has enjoyed a perfect start to their qualifying campaign, securing maximum points from their opening two fixtures against Guinea and Eritrea. However, the inclusion of Appollis has sparked debate due to his fluctuating involvement under Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou. Despite the winger's drop in starts, Mosimane remains firm in his belief that the best available talent must represent the country, regardless of how many minutes they are receiving at club level.

“We play once, right? So fatigue is not for me to manage it. Right? For me, it’s to choose the best player who’s around and who’s available, okay?” Mosimane said. “So I don’t over-train my team. I just say who’s available and is good for the country; I use that player. So, I hear that you are a lot in press conferences, but to be honest, I don’t listen,” he told FARPost.

The statistical decline of the PSL Midfielder of the Season

The debate surrounding Appollis is particularly notable given his standing as the 2025/26 PSL Midfielder of the Season.

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Between August and mid-September, the former SuperSport United winger was a regular feature, starting eight of his first nine appearances across all competitions.

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This drop in minutes has seen Appollis relegated to cameo roles during some of the club's most significant fixtures. He was utilized as a substitute in the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns, the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs, and the Carling Knockout quarter-final clash with Sekhukhune United. Pirates coach Ouaddou has pointed to fatigue as a primary factor for this management, but Mosimane is unwilling to let those domestic concerns bleed into his international preparations at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Mosimane remains unfazed by external pressure and media noise

The Bafana Bafana coach was pointed in his response to questions regarding media influence on his selection process. Mosimane emphasized that he must remain insulated from outside critiques to maintain his tactical integrity. “I have to look at what I have because now if I start listening to anybody and everybody, my decisions and my way of thinking will be swayed. If I read what you write, I’ll be in trouble, right? Because you can write what you want to write. I must respect your opinion,” Mosimane added.

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The veteran manager questioned the logic of following varying public opinions, noting that every individual has a different view on which players deserve to be in the squad. He asserted his authority as the person responsible for results on the pitch, contrasting his role with that of the journalists reporting on the team. By maintaining this stance, Mosimane hopes to keep his players focused solely on the task at hand: maintaining South Africa's 100% record in the AFCON qualifiers.

“But if that opinion starts to go into my mind and it affects the choice of players I must make, I might not as well be here because you wrote your opinion. Right? So who do I listen to? Because another person has got his own [opinion about] other people that he thinks should be there. So who should I listen to? So then I’m the coach, right? And you [journalists] do the writing. And you must have the followers in your team. It’s a good question; there’s nothing wrong with it. You make your business, you make your money. My business is to win here. [But for you] is to increase numbers, then those are the right questions. And if you don’t ask that, I’m surprised. Then you’re not a journalist.”