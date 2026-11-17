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South Africa's head coach has confirmed that his squad is mainly in good health ahead of their vital 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya. The Bafana Bafana boss is preparing his side for a high-stakes encounter at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday evening.

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Mosimane addresses squad fitness and Nairobi climate

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has delivered a positive update regarding the fitness of his squad as they prepare to face Kenya on Tuesday. Despite the intensity of the international break, the experienced tactician revealed that the majority of his players are available for selection for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.

Speaking to members of the media at a pre-match press conference, Mosimane explained that there were no major physical setbacks to report following their previous outing. The coach emphasised that the current situation within the camp gives him plenty of options as they seek a vital result away from home against the Harambee Stars.

"We only have minor injuries, nothing serious to be making excuses," Mosimane said during the briefing. "We should be fine with the players we have; we only have one player sick, but hopefully he will be back [in time for the game]," he said.

Beyond the physical condition of his players, Mosimane also highlighted the environmental challenges the team has encountered since arriving in Nairobi. The South African camp has had to contend with unexpected weather patterns, including significant rainfall and lower temperatures than the coaching staff had initially anticipated for this trip.

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"We have the weather changes and all of that; I was also suffering. You can see what I am [heavy rainfall]. It's a different Nairobi than what I thought we would get. I never thought we would be wearing heavy jackets, but it's the reality," the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly manager noted.

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Next matches KEN Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 11:00 RSA Watch

High stakes in Group D qualification race

This second meeting between the two nations comes just days after a frustrating encounter at Orlando Stadium. The pressure is now on Bafana Bafana to secure a victory against a Kenyan side led by South African strike legend Benni McCarthy. With only one qualification spot available for the continental showpiece in Group D, every point has become critical for South Africa as they aim to return to the top of the standings.

Currently, South Africa occupy second place in the group, trailing leaders Guinea, who have accumulated nine points from their opening four matches. A win on Tuesday would be transformative for Mosimane’s men, potentially catapulting them to 10 points and placing them back in the driver's seat for tournament qualification.

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The match at the Nyayo National Stadium represents a "do-or-die" scenario for both teams. For Mosimane, navigating the tactical battle against McCarthy while managing a nearly full-strength squad will be the primary objective as Bafana Bafana look to silence the home crowd and secure three massive points on the road.