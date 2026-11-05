Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane explains surprise Siyanda Ndlovu call-up as he outlines 'Vision 2030' - 'We’re building a pool of players'

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The Bafana head coach has opened up on his decision to include Mamelodi Sundowns star in his final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Despite the attacker being a notable absentee from the initial preliminary list, his red-hot domestic form proved impossible for the national team technical block to overlook.

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Building a broad talent pool

South Africa are preparing for a crucial double-header against Kenya as they look to solidify their position at the top of Group D.

“The most important thing is to know that we should not be the slaves or be held by a preliminary squad, right,” Mosimane explained, as per iDiski Times. “Remember the preliminary squad [Tshepang] Moremi was not in the preliminary squad, but he played against Egypt. So preliminary squad is a squad we name because of many, many, many reasons. First, we acknowledge we’re saying ‘we are watching you’. We acknowledge what your contribution is, especially like we see Man of the Matches. I think three times in a row, four times in a row [for Ndlovu].”

Vision 2030

“I mean, you cannot ignore that, right? And we need to encourage. And we don’t call him to say to say, ‘Ah, you’re going to play’. No, we’re not saying that. We are saying you are part of the team. We’re building a team. We’re building a pool of players that we have a vision. We have a vision 2030, right? I hope we get with the World Cup, right? That’s the vision we have. But we need to behave the vision. We need to have AFCON finals, right? Yes, we are in the qualifiers. You got to win. You can’t talk about AFCON finals and the World Cup,” the coach added.

The former Sundowns coach emphasised the need for depth to avoid a crisis should key figures like Thapelo Maseko face time on the sidelines. He noted that building systems that can survive injuries is a hallmark of top-tier international sides. “You know the route to get there, right? But you don’t want to arrive there then you say, oh, for example, Thapelo Maseko is injured, so what are we going to do? So we’re building that, and let’s give credit they build teams, they build systems, just in case one is injured. Just in case you want to see that or this. So we need to build a pool of players that sometimes you call them just to be part of us, to know what we do, to that get that experience. So that when you come, you’re not saying, ‘Oh, what’s happening here, what’s new?’ You might not be part of Kenya home and away, but you have to know what we do,” he continued.

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The search for tactical excellence and analysis

“We have match analysis. We have corrections. We watch our training sessions. We put our training sessions in the mornings of almost every day at the camp to see what came out. I mean, amongst ourselves, and if there’s anything we need to communicate to the team, we have to show them to say, look, it came out in training, and it did not come out. Why? So we need to talk to the player also and talk to ourselves. It’s a lot of lot of work, and that’s why I would say maybe I need to double my analysts because you go to check your training sessions, and we go to also prepare a session that will help and enhance that,” Mosimane detailed.

The Bafana coach pointed to the resources available during the previous World Cup cycle under Hugo Broos as a benchmark for what he hopes to achieve. With more support, he believes the technical team can provide better individual feedback to players. He stated: “You can see that Musi [Matlaba] needs more assistance. And I was so happy that Bafana had about four analysts in the World Cup that were working with Coach Hugo Broos, right? They are there. They contribute. So hopefully I’ll get the same, right?”