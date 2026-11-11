Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane dispelling myth of PSL club selections says Durban City's Brooklyn Poggenpoel: 'Everybody gets a fair look'

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Durban City midfielder believes the era of Bafana Bafana selection being restricted to the traditional heavyweights is over. The 27-year-old insists that under the current regime, merit and consistent performances outweigh the status of a player's employer.

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Performance over reputation in Mosimane era

The long-standing narrative that South African players must represent the "Big Three" - Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, or Kaizer Chiefs - to earn international recognition is being dismantled. Brooklyn Poggenpoel, who currently plies his trade for Durban City, is adamant that the national team doors are now open to anyone performing consistently in the Premier Soccer League. This shift in selection policy has provided a massive boost to players outside the traditional powerhouses who previously felt overlooked.

“I think everybody has got a fair chance in the league,” the midfielder explained during a recent interview. ”The coach has given debuts to so many players in the last camp, so I don’t think it’s which club you play for [that determines a Bafana call-up]. It’s just about performances at club level because everybody gets a fair look.” His comments highlight a growing confidence within the domestic top flight that Pitso Mosimane is watching every corner of the division, not just the usual suspects in Gauteng.

Poggenpoel is living proof of this meritocratic approach, having earned his stripes away from the bright lights of the country's most decorated clubs. The 27-year-old’s journey to the international stage suggests that the technical team is prioritising tactical fit and current form over a player's profile or the size of their club's trophy cabinet. For many across the league, this transparent approach has revitalised the dream of representing the nation on the biggest stages of African football.

International debut amidst personal tragedy

The midfielder’s personal milestone came under incredibly difficult circumstances during the previous international break as he was mourning the passing of his grandfather who was buried on the same day he made his debut.

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Reflecting on the emotional weight of that moment, he emphasized that the responsibility of wearing the national jersey requires total self-sacrifice. “It is an honour and privilege to be representing your country. Everything happening in your personal life - you just have to put it aside. You are not representing yourself but your nation. You just have to put your best foot forward,” Poggenpoel told Sowetan. His ability to deliver a composed performance despite his grief earned him widespread respect within the camp.

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Maintaining momentum in AFCON qualifying

South Africa currently sit at the summit of Group D following impressive results against Guinea and Eritrea.

Poggenpoel believes that securing maximum points against Kenya is the essential foundation for their qualification campaign. “Everyone wanted a strong start to the group stages, especially at home,” he noted regarding the team's current trajectory. “To get the win away [in Cairo against Eritrea] was another positive. So now it is about securing three points at home and following it up with a good result away so we can go into the next break with good form, good rhythm and at the top of the group.”

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The upcoming matches against Kenya will serve as another litmus test for the squad's depth and the effectiveness of Mosimane's inclusive selection strategy. With the group being so competitive, maintaining a perfect record at home is non-negotiable for a side with ambitions of winning the tournament. As Poggenpoel and his teammates prepare for the showdown at Orlando Stadium, the message remains clear: consistent results and professional standards are the only currency that matters in the new-look Bafana Bafana setup.