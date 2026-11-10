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Benni McCarthy, Harambee StarsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane cautions against underestimating Benni McCarthy's Kenya - 'Be very careful of playing an emotional team'

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Mosimane has warned his players that they face a unique psychological test in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. With McCarthy now at the helm of the Harambee Stars, the Bafana mentor believes his side must be wary of an opponent playing with total freedom.

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'Be very careful'

Pitso Mosimane believes that Kenya’ status as tournament co-hosts makes them a particularly volatile threat, as they are already assured of a place in the finals. This lack of pressure, combined with the arrival of South African legend Benni McCarthy as their coach, creates what Mosimane describes as an 'emotional' environment that could spark an upset if Bafana Bafana are not fully focused on the task at hand.

“If a player or a coach’s future depends on a game, you’ve got to be very, very careful of that because sometimes the players play for him and you can get the biggest surprise you can ever have,” Mosimane told the media.

“So be very careful of playing an emotional team and especially when they have nothing to lose,” he continued.

The 62-year-old coach insists that his past experiences have taught him to never overlook an underdog, regardless of their standing in the group.

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Respecting McCarthy's elite coaching pedigree

While the emotional aspect of the game is a concern, Mosimane also highlighted the technical quality McCarthy brings to the Kenyan dugout.

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“You’ve got to also respect that Benni is a good coach. Benni was coach at Manchester United, a dream that any coach in South Africa wished to have. He coached [Cristiano] Ronaldo, excuse me. You’ve got to respect the level at which he has coached, and you’ve got to respect the level at which he has played,” Mosimane explained.

Mosimane is determined to ensure his players do not fall into the trap of arrogance, noting that he has previously been 'burned' by teams that were considered minnows.

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“I don’t live in the space of complacency because I’ve lost many, many games to teams that in my career were bottom of the log or so-called minnows, or no one ever saw them coming. So you’ve got to respect it,” he concluded.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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