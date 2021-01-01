Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki should not be blamed for his goalkeeper choices - Heredia

After the announcement of the squad to face Ghana and Sudan, a huge amount of criticism was directed at some of the men chosen to guard goal

Former South Africa national team goalkeepers coach Alejandro Heredia says the Bafana Bafana goalkeeping “situation has become dire” and coach Molefi Ntseki’s options in that department have become limited.

For the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan, Ntseki selected regular Ronwen Williams, Itumeleng Khune and AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa who received his maiden national team call-up at the age of 30.

The inclusion of Khune drew a huge amount of criticism following the veteran goalkeeper’s series of blunders which have cost Kaizer Chiefs this season.

Much doubt was also cast on Mothwa who is untested at international level.

Heredia feels that goalkeeping standards in South Africa continue falling, a situation he says has negatively impacted on the national team.

“The situation has become dire. You can’t blame the national coach because his options are limited. We used to export keepers to Europe,” said Heredia as per Sowetan Live.

“Andre Arendse went overseas [to play for Oxford and Fulham], so did Calvin Marlin and Rowen Fernandez. There was always succession at national level. Brian Baloyi took over from Andre, then you had Marlin and Fernandez. Khune followed soon thereafter. Now we have Ronwen Williams and Veli Mothwa, but little else.”

Heredia says South Africa youth international goalkeepers are not being handed fair playing opportunities at their respective clubs after impressing at national team level.

He also says Premier Soccer League clubs opt for foreign keepers due to limited home-grown glovemen.

“We have keepers who’ve proven good at junior levels, but they are not graduating to Bafana because they don’t get a chance at their clubs,” Heredia said.

“Mondli Mpoto [Bloemfontein Celtic], Ricardo Goss [Mamelodi Sundowns] and Brandon Petersen [unattached] all have potential but if you’re not a regular at 26, 27, you will regress. I don’t blame the clubs for signing foreign keepers because they want results at all costs. But the fact is, our national teams are suffering.”

Article continues below

The solution Heredia suggests to create a large pool of selection for Bafana goalkeepers is to establish a well-sponsored goalkeeping academy.

“But if you have an academy, you can have better products. The problem is the funding,” said Heredia.

“You can get 30 kids in the first month, but the following month many fall off because they won’t be able to pay. So the answer is to get a sponsor.”