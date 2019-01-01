Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki should be very disappointed – Marlin

The former South African national team goalkeeper has added his voice to the cancelled matches against Barea and Chipolopolo

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Calvin Marlin has expressed his disappointment the national team could not secure a match during the current Fifa international break.

However, the Cape Town goalkeeper coach believes some players may not be emotionally affected with the match cancellations against Zambia and Madagascar this weekend.

Coach Molefi Ntseki was set to lead the team for the first time since his appointment as a permanent coach last week and Marlin suggested the coach might use this opportunity to get to understand his players.

“It’s the first game under the new coach and some might feel disappointed not to play. For the coach it should be a big disappointment because he wanted to really get that experience with the players,” Marlin told Goal .

“On top of that, he can use this opportunity to sit down and engage the players on his philosophy, get to understand them off the field of play.

“It is what it is now and the guys should just focus on the next game and some will just visit families or go back to their clubs – it’s a sad situation,” stated the Urban Warriors coach.

Many political leaders and football players have already voiced their concerns regarding the xenophobic attacks and violence against foreigners, and the 43-year-old has also added his voice on the recent developments.

“It’s very disappointing but I can say the signs were there for a long time, we have an unacceptable unemployment rate and so many complaints when it comes to opportunities,” continued the former keeper.

“This is not the first time this is happening and it’s really unacceptable and it is bound to end. We just need to stand together in one voice, have unity and condemn it.

“This is similar to the violence against women, we need to stand up and not only wait for the political leaders, but all of us have a role to play.

“I believe we have neighbours that come from a foreign country and we cannot just look and keep quiet, we need to talk and address this thing because it affects football and beyond,” he expressed.

Having initially scheduled a clash against Chipolopolo in Lusaka, the match against the Islanders was set to be used as a unifier where the fans were not going to pay for tickets.

“The game against Madagascar was going to be used as a platform to unify the country and ensure we stand together, but that is not going to happen – I am disappointed,” lamented the legend.

“However, that does not end here, we still need to continue with the fight and ensure every average man on the street takes action against this.

“We cannot turn a blind eye on this, this behaviour must be condemned and we need to be unified and conquer it. We can’t wait for somebody to do it for us,” he concluded.