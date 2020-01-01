Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki sheds light on horror experience for PSL coaches and players

The former Welkom Stars player believes that there is hope for the future after next year's Afcon finals were cancelled

coach Molefi Ntseki has shared his thoughts on the postponement of the finals and the proposed resumption of the season.

The Afcon finals were set to take place between January and February 2021 in , but the most prestigious football tournament on the African continent will now be played in 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ntseki indicated that he was not surprised by the Confederation of African Football (Caf)'s decision to postpone the finals with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increasing every day in South Africa.

“This does not come as a surprise because if you think about it, what is happening in South Africa is a clear indication of the real situation – there is currently no football. This goes to show just how difficult it is for everyone, especially on the continent,” said Ntseki on Far Post.

“To be honest we have no control because we are not medical personnel, but we are technical people so we all act on the advice of health authorities.

“We know that some leagues around the world are on the go, but they had to go through stringent measures to be where they are today – the same will apply with us."

Bafana Bafana are expected to participate in the 2021 Afcon and 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when international football resumes.

“By postponing tournaments, they are trying to see into the future and hoping for a better tomorrow as they don’t want to put lives under threat," he explained.

“So we basically have a year to start playing – depending of course on how the pandemic is dealt with over the coming weeks and months on the continent.

“At international level, we just have to stay positive. Yes, we would have loved to have played all our matches by now, but that is beyond our control – what is in our control is hope, hope for the future."

The 2019/20 PSL season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, but the campaign is set to resume soon in a national camp.

Ntseki sympathies with the PSL coaches and players with teams expected to face a huge fixture backlog as they look to complete the suspended season.

“It has been a really bad experience without the game for so long, and now we edging ever so close to the resuming action," he added.

“Depending on how much time they are given to prepare for the league, it is going to be energy sapping for them as their fitness levels will be at their lowest for the type of athletes they are.

“This is a horror experience for coaches and players alike not being on the field. The reality is that when the games start, they will be playing back-to-back matches and that could be demanding on them."

So far, there have been 10 confirmed positive cases in the PSL - seven of which come from the elite league while the other three are in the National First Division.