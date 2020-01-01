Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki playing his cards close to his chest in plotting against Sao Tome e Principe

The national team faces a side whose profile is little-known, a factor that could complicate planning against the islanders

coach Molefi Ntseki has admitted that Sao Tome e Principe are a “difficult team” but says he has devised a plan ahead of Friday’s Group C qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It would be the first-ever confrontation between Bafana Bafana and the Atlantic Ocean islanders.

Very little is known about Sao Tome whose participation in qualifiers for major tournaments usually ends at the preliminary rounds.

“We are fully aware of the challenges that come with this match. We are playing Sao Tome, a difficult team, but all that is important is for us to get maximum points in the two matches,” Ntseki told the media as per Sowetan Live.

“I think we’ve prepared well mentally, physically, and tactically. We would be able to execute the plan on match day. Another plan will come out for the match on Monday.

"We are very positive going into this match to say the country comes first, and if we all say the country comes first, it means we will go out there and do well for the country.”

After Friday’s match, Bafana play the same opponents in a return fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday where they will be considered as the away side.

With Sao Tome opting to host South Africa in Port Elizabeth, Ntseki says it will be an advantage for his side which has players seven players coming in from overseas.

“We are used to the conditions in this country. Even those who are playing overseas come from this country,” said Ntseki.

“They played their football in our country, so they are more used to the conditions than those of Sao Tome. When I was looking at players who are coming in from Europe, the benefit for us as Bafana Bafana is the travelling period that those players were going to experience.

“If Kamohelo Mokotjo were to fly from America to SA for about 16 hours, and then had to fly to Sao Tome for eight hours, then back from Sao Tome to SA and from SA to America, if my mathematics is working very well, you are talking about more than 50 hours.

"And then, when this player gets back to his club, it means he will be finished in terms of readiness and mental readiness to compete in the starting eleven. To play to win matches for his team. That part of it is going to benefit our players, and that on its own is a plus for us.”

South Africa’s opponents anchor Group C which is led by , who are three points clear of second-placed Bafana Bafana. Sudan complete this pool in position three.