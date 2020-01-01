Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki 'not interested in the results'

The former SA U17 mentor is focusing on getting the best out of his players and will not succumb to the pressure from the supporters to win matches

South African football fans are criticising Bafana Bafana's failure to win their matches consistently but that's the least of Molefi Ntseki's worries at this stage of his tenure as head coach.

The 51-year-old mentor revealed that while his team is expected to win almost every match, he's not interested in that, saying his only worry is how the team gels and understands each other.

Furthermore, Ntseki said all that will help come up with the best tactical approach for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome.

"For me, I am not interested in the results," Ntseki told the media.

"I am more interested in our team; how they gel and how they understand each other.

"Those are the things we need to work on going into Sao Tome. Those are the things that will allow us to tick the boxes and say, 'this one has done well and that one has done well and these are the areas we need to improve on going into Sao Tome. So, that is important."

Bafana Bafana take on Zambia on Sunday afternoon, and Ntseki sees this clash as an opportunity for both himself and his counterpart Milutin Sredojevic to implement their ideas and tactics, adding that the most important thing is for players to wear their national team jerseys with pride and perform.

"I think for both countries and both coaches, it's preparation, giving players an opportunity to implement your ideas and tactical approach to the game but the most important thing is wearing the national team jersey, you have to perform," added Ntseki.

Ntseki's comments about not being interested in the results come on the back of Clive Barker's view that Bafana Bafana should have gone for tougher opponents such as .

According to Barker, Bafana Bafana players will not benefit anything from playing their regional opponents as he feels they are not strong enough.

But whether or not Ntseki's charges would have gained from the two international friendlies will be evident come the Afcon qualifiers in next month.

One of Ntseki's mandates is to help Bafana Bafana qualify for the continental tournament to be staged in in 2021.