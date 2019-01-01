Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki impressed by Gabuza despite snub

The 32-year-old forward’s form for SuperSport United has drawn him closer to a national team return

coach Molefi Ntseki says he has not yet closed the Bafana Bafana door for in-form SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.

Gabuza is one of the notable absentees in Ntseki’s 25-man squad for the upcoming 2021 qualifying matches against and Sudan.

With the 32-year-old having invigorated himself since leaving to join SuperSport in June, he has been tipped for a return to the Bafana fold.

Ntseki says he has been closely monitoring the striker whom he admits has been impressive in club colours despite snubbing him for national team selection.

“Somebody earlier on was asking me about Gabuza to say is he in the team? I said no unfortunately for him he’s not in the team‚” Ntseki was quoted as saying by TimeLive.

“But he’s one player we’re tracking and we’re very impressed with his performances‚ when the right time comes he will be considered.”

-based Lebo Mothiba, forward Kermit Erasmus and SuperSport teammate Bradley Grobler are the strikers who have been selected ahead of Gabuza.

With Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana also missing, Ntseki declined to reveal players who are on standby for his Bafana squad, but the coach's admiration for Gabuza has raised speculation that the SuperSport attacker is part of his contingency plan.

“We’ll always have a back-up plan of the players that will be coming in,” Nseki said.

“But I don’t want to refer to them as back-up players‚ I want to refer to them as players that couldn’t make it into the squad but are likely to be brought into the squad any time. So I’m not going to make mention of those players but I have those players in terms of defenders‚ goalkeepers‚ midfielders and strikers.”

Bafana open their Afcon qualifying campaign away in Ghana on November 14, before hosting Sudan three days later.