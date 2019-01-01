Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki has the best players in the country – Mosimane

The Masandawana boss has expressed his thoughts on the new South Africa national coach, stating that he has the experience

coach Pitso Mosimane has thrown his weight behind new Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki, stating that he has all the right foundation because he knows the Safa youth structures.

Molefi was handed the permanent role last weekend following Stuart Baxter’s resignation, and ‘Jingles’ has backed the former U17 coach to succeed in the job.

“Somebody has to be appointed. We can’t dilly-dally. We’ve got to have a coach. We have games coming, Afcon and World Cup qualifiers,” Mosimane told the media as quoted by Independent Media.

“The guy has been at Safa for a long time. He knows the youth structures at Safa. Some of the guys in the senior team, he coached them when they were young. He hasn’t done badly as he took us to the [U17] World Cup.

“Why don’t we give him a chance? Who do we want there? I am happy that he is a local coach and he is a good guy. I know him well. I am there to support and help him whichever way I can. I am not unhappy with his appointment. For me, it’s okay. Why not?”

In addition, the former Bafana coach explained that Ntseki is heading in the right direction because he has engaged Premier Soccer League ( ) coaches such as himself, Gavin Hunt of , and ’s Benni McCarthy.

Speaking about the importance of the talking to PSL coaches, the reigning PSL winner commended the former U20 coach for having a conversation with him before naming his squad.

“He spoke to Gavin Hunt, Benni [McCarthy] and me. He is going the right way,” Mosimane continued.

“He has to make a decision who he plays, who he picks. It’s his story. Anything is possible. He’s got the best players in the country. How bad can it be?

“You’ve got the players, they will play. All he has to do as the coach of Bafana is to manage the egos and the pressure from you guys, the media. He must select the right team. That’s how you get the accolades."