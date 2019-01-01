Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki brings in Kaizer Chiefs analyst Davy

The South African Football Association has brought in two video analysts from the current PSL log leaders

video analyst Mark Davy has joined technical team ahead of Bafana Bafana's clash with Mali.

Bafana are scheduled to take on Mali's Eagles in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

New South Africa head coach Molefi Ntseki has decided to bring in a video analyst ahead of his first match in charge of the national team.

Chiefs announced their reserve team coach Arthur Zwane and Davy have both been called up for national duty on the club's official website on Tuesday.

"Kaizer Chiefs Reserve’s coach Arthur Zwane will serve as the Bafana Bafana part-time assistant coach during this period," a club statement read.

"In the same vein, Amakhosi’s video analyst Mark Davy has also been called up to serve as the National Team’s video analyst."

Furthermore, Chiefs also revealed the club's academy video analyst Sinesipho Mali has joined the South Africa Under-23 camp.

The former tactical performance analyst will work under South Africa U23 head coach David Notoane.

"In addition, the newly appointed Chiefs Juniors video analyst, Sinesipho Mali has received a call up to serve the U23s as their video analyst," another club statement read.

South Africa are set to take on their Egyptian counterparts in two international friendly matches on October 12 and 15 in Cairo.