Bafana Bafana coach Morena Ramoreboli promises a better performance in next Cosafa Cup game against Botswana

Bafana Bafana's Cosafa Cup head coach Morena Ramoreboli vows that the national team will produce better results in the upcoming games.

Ramoreboli promises better results in Cosafa Cup

Bafana drew their opening game against Namibia

Mzansi will face Botswana in their second match

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana were held to a one-all draw by Namibia in the Cosafa Cup on Wednesday evening at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

It was Rowan Human who rescued South Africa as they found themselves on the back foot after Botswana won their game against Eswatini to take lead of Group A. Bafana face Botswana in their next game this Saturday and head coach Morena Ramoreboli promises a much better display next time around.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I am happy with the point and we will go back, prepare for the next match and do our level best to make sure that we get the maximum points. It is going to be a difficult match," Ramoreboli told SuperSport TV after the game.

"I think our performance was not that consistent. We made a couple of changes and it is the first match, I was expecting this... a bit of rustiness because some of these guys are playing football for the first time in three months or so," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramoreboli admits that his side found the going tough against The Brave Warriors who were tactically more organized than Bafana. However, as South Africa seek a sixth title and Ramoreboli looks for his second title as head coach - he promises to rectify mistakes of the first game.

"It is always difficult to play against a low block. They gave us space and time on the ball. They knew which areas to block because every time we tried to play those forward passes they formed a block in front of their two centre-backs and we found it difficult to connect with the forwards.

"We need to go back and correct our mistakes and try to be better in the next match. As much as Botswana won, they made their own mistakes much like Namibia did," said Ramoreboli.

WHAT'S NEXT: South Africa are set to face Botswana this Saturday afternoon.