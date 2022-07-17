Bafana Bafana coach Mkhalele: Some of the players have raised their hands ahead of 2023 Afcon qualifiers

The 52-year-old tactician will now join Broos in the dugout as the 1996 African champions face Liberia in September

South Africa assistant coach Helman Mkhalele says he has identified players who raised their hands after their 2022 Cosafa Cup campaign came to an end on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana secured a 2-1 victory over Botswana's Zebras in the Plate final courtesy of goals by Antonio van Wyk and Selaelo Rasebotja in a match which was played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Mkhalele, who selected a youthful squad for the regional tournament in the absence of Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, has been impressed by the youngsters.

"The overall performance of the team I'm quite happy about it," Mkhalele told the media.

"I've seen some of the players that raised their hands and it's up to us to sit down as the technical team and decide how we move forward.

"But I'm pleased with the attitude, the character and that will to go out there and make sure that they grab the opportunities that we gave them."

Mkhalele recently stated that the majority of the players he selected for the Cosafa tournament will be part of the South Africa squad which will compete in the 2023 Afcon Under-23 qualifiers later this year.

The former South Africa under-20 assistant coach was pleased with how his charges played against the Zebras.

"I would take more of the positives, looking at the games we have played and more especially how we managed to come back in the last ten to 15 minutes of the game," he continued.

"Because you could see how we started, we didn't start so well I must be honest and I would say the reason is that the eight changes that we made, the team could not find the rhythm.

"But it was the last ten to 15 minutes that we were able to find our feet. We were able to start getting into the game and were able to get into their final third as per our game plan."

South Africa will take on Liberia both home and away in the 2023 Afcon qualifier in September this year and Broos is expected to be in charge of Bafana.