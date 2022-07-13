Bafana Bafana coach Mkhalele rues painful defeat to Mozambique and defends decision to select under-23s

The former Orlando Pirates winger revealed that they have a plan hence he selected a youth squad for the regional tournament

South Africa's interim coach Helman Mkhalele described his side's defeat to Mozambique in the 2022 Cosafa Cup quarter-final match as 'painful.'

Bafana Bafana, who were the defending champions, succumbed to a 5-4 loss on penalties to the Mambas following a 0-0 draw at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday evening.

Having taken charge of the team in the absence of head coach Hugo Broos, Mkhalele insisted that his youthful side showed hunger against the Mambas despite the loss.

"It is painful because we couldn't go through to the next round. But regarding the future, we are heading in the right direction," Mkhalele told the media.

"It is just that it was painful to lose in front of our own fans. But when we come to the issue of hunger the players demonstrated hunger [on the pitch].

"The players showed some hunger [because] we came here to defend the cup."

The former South Africa under-20 assistant coach explained that he selected a team made up of mostly under-23 players because of the upcoming 2023 Afcon Under-23 qualifiers.

"If you look at the type of players we brought here, it's because we have a plan, especially when looking at the under-23s," he continued.

"Why the under-23? because they don't get the opportunity to be together and prepare for the qualifiers which will start in September this year," he said.

"So, we wanted to create an environment where this team can start to prepare and know each other, and by the time we get to the qualifiers for the U23 Afcon finals we will be having a team that has been working together."

Article continues below

Bafana will now take on Madagascar in the plate semi-final match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Friday.