Hugo Broos has admitted that his comments about Kaizer Chiefs players have upset coach Molefi Ntseki.

Broos sticks to his statement about Chiefs

He has since called up Pule Mmodi

Broos is set to have a sit down with Ntseki

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana head coach Broos is aware of the stir caused by his comments about Chiefs' "underperforming" players not deserving of a place in the national team. He rubbed up Amakhosi mentor Ntseki the wrong way, but Broos insists that he did not say anything wrong.

WHAT WAS SAID: "There was a lot of commotion between me and Chiefs, especially with coach Ntseki. I am fully responsible for what I said last week Wednesday when I announced the squad about the players of Chiefs," Broos told members of the media when he gave updates about his squad on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In an unfortunate turn of events for Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane, who sustained a nasty injury this past weekend - 'Mshishi' had to withdraw from the national team. Broos then turned to Chiefs star Pule Mmodi, who has netted three goals in four PSL games.

Broos says Chiefs sudden pick-up in form has made him have second thoughts about Ntseki's players.

"I said they don't deserve to be in the national team. I did not mean that they didn't have the skills but their performances were not enough to be at Bafana. At that moment, Chiefs had four points out of 12 and we saw what the reaction was after the defeat against TS Galaxy. I don't think that I said something wrong," Broos explained.

WHAT'S NEXT: After the two games against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, he will visit his family in Belgium and after that, he is set to meet up with Ntseki.

"I know that he is upset with what I said. I will talk to Ntseki because I know him very well, not a lot but I had a few meetings with him when I came here because the idea was to have him as my assistant," said Broos.