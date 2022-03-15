Bafana Bafana coach Broos reveals Al Ahly star Tau's problem ahead of France clash

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has divulged he is set to hold talks with his star forward Percy Tau regarding his form at his club Al Ahly.



The 27-year-old has failed to find the back of the net in his last eight competitive matches for the African champions having also endured Covid-19 and injury issues this year.



The last time the man nicknamed Lion of Judah scored for Al Ahly was in November 2021 as he grabbed a brace to inspire the Red Eagles to a 4-1 win over Smouha in an Egyptian Premier League match.



Broos admitted that he was concerned by the Lion of Judah's form at club level after he named the highly-rated player in his final 23-man squad for the upcoming friendly games against France and Guinea.



"Percy has a little bit of a problem at the moment. It's not the Percy Tau that we are used to seeing. I know him very well from his time in Belgium," Broos told SABC Sport.



"Before Christmas, he had a few injuries and he didn't play for a few weeks so I thought, 'Okay, this is the reason,' because he didn't have the tempo of the games."



Tau was ineffective during Al Ahly's 1-0 defeat to his former side Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League clash in Johannesburg on Saturday and he was substituted in the 62nd minute.



"But now I saw him playing over the weekend and it's not Percy Tau. I don't know what's happening with him but I will talk to him because I need to know," the Belgian tactician added.



"He can help us a lot with his talent but we need the best Percy Tau, so we will see."



Tau and his Al Ahly teammates will take on Sudanese side Al Merrikh in the Champions League on Friday in what will be their final game before March's Fifa international break.



He will then travel to Belgium with Bafana Bafana set to face Guinea on March 25, before they take on world champions France in Lille on March 29.



