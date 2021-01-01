Bafana Bafana coach Broos picks Ntseki as one of his assistant coaches

The former South Africa under-17 mentor will be part of the European tactician's technical team when Africa's second round World Cup qualifiers start

New South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has confirmed Molefi Ntseki is set to join his technical team as a second assistant coach.

The Belgian tactician was officially unveiled as the new Bafana Bafana coach last week after he signed a five-year deal with the South African Football Association.

Broos replaced Ntseki, who was dismissed by Safa after the Botshabelo-born tactician failed to guide the national team to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

"My local assistant coach is the former Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki. I have met with him twice already and the man is an encyclopedia," Broos told SAFM .

"He knows all the players here and he's happy to be assistant again. That's good to me because I asked him."

This comes after Broos disclosed that his first assistant will be Macedonian tactician Cedomir Janevski earlier this week.

"I asked Safa about a second assistant coach and they asked me what do you think about him [Ntseki] and I said if he's fine with being second again then I have no problems, and I met with him and he's a good football person," Broos continued.

"I can tell you that he's a football person and a good coach. He knows everything about the players and their backgrounds. I was impressed when I met him because he is a football person."

Ntseki also served as Bafana assistant coach under Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba and Stuart Baxter, who guided the national team to the 2015 and 2019 Afcon finals, respectively.

Broos is back on the African continent having enjoyed some success as the Cameroon head coach having led the Indomitable Lions to the 2017 Afcon title before being fired later in the same year.

The 69-year-old mentor explained why he agreed to become the new Bafana coach with the team set to start its 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign in September 2021.

"The project convinced me to come here. Before I went to Cameroon, I didn't know much about African football," the former Club Brugge head coach continued.

"But after that, I fell in love with the continent. I always asked how is it possible that South Africa is not at the top."

The last time Bafana participated in the World Cup finals was in 2010 as the hosts and prior to that, they had taken part in the 2002 tournament in Korea and Japan.