Bafana Bafana coach Broos overlooks big stars, calls up three new faces for Uganda friendly

Most players considered have already been part of the national team set-up but some notable names have been snubbed

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has given assurances he has “not forgotten” senior players as he selected a younger squad for the June 10 international friendly match against Uganda at Orlando Stadium.

Big names like captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Themba Zwane, goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Andile Jali, Sifiso Hlanti, Ben Motshwari and Ruzaigh Gamildien have all been dropped.

Broos' squad features familiar faces, most of whom have been called up before by previous Bafana coaches as the Belgian starts preparing his team for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare is the only player above the age of 30 who has been selected and Broos says the door has not been shut for the senior players not considered for the Uganda match.

“I know they must be very disappointed and I understand but I have not forgotten them,” Broos said on SABC Sport.

“There are 40 players who are able to play for Bafana Bafana and I don’t know if I can do that [play them all]. But then I will have a pool to fish in, I can take this one or that one.

“So don’t be too much disappointed for those players who have not been called up. They are not forgotten, they are still on my list. That I will see in my next games.”

Only two overseas-based players, Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly, who plies his trade in Ligue 1, have been included.

Golden Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi, AmaZulu’s Sibusiso Mabiliso and Maritzburg United’s 20-year-old striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane are the three new faces on Broos’ list.

Mabiliso, however, boasts of some international football experience as he was part of the Amajita squad which participated at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland as well as the preceding Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

Broos’ assistant coaches Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele are set to take charge of the team against Uganda as Broos will be in Belgium having his second Covid-19 jab.

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Golden Arrows), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Sibusiso Mabiliso(Amazulu)

Midfielders: Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier), Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Craig Martin (Cape Town City), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United) Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates)

Forwards: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)