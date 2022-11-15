Bafana Bafana coach Broos makes changes as USA-based striker Hlongwane receives late call-up

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has been forced to add two new players to the squad that will face Mozambique and Angola this week.

Hlongwane and Fielies have been added to the squad

Xulu and Le Roux will join the Bafana camp on Tuesday

The f riendly matches are preparation for Afcon qualifiers

WHAT HAPPENED? This comes after Westerlo striker Lyle Foster, UAE-based defender Thibang Phete and Aris Limassol winger Mihlali Mayambela pulled out of the 23-man squad due to their respective injuries ahead of the two friendly matches.

On Monday, Broos announced that midfielder Bathusi Aubaas, who has been one of TS Galaxy's standout performers this term, had replaced Foster in the squad.

Safa has now issued the following statement indicating that Minnesota United striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Cape Town City defender Taariq Fieliers have been handed late call-ups.

WHAT DID SAFA SAY?: "There were some disappointments at the start of the camp as Broos revealed in his opening press conference on Monday, 14 November 2022," a statement read on Tuesday.

"Lyle Foster, Thibang Phete and Mihlali Mayambela will not be joining the camp due to injuries. They are replaced by Taariq Fielies and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

"Late call-up Bathusi Aubaas from TS Galaxy is arrived in camp late on Monday while internationally-based Siyanda Xulu and Luke Le Roux will join the camp on Tuesday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hlongwane and Fielies are familiar with the Bafana set-up under Broos having been part of the team that faced Morocco in the 2023 Afcon qualifier in June this year.

The 1996 African champions are using the matches against Mozambique and Angola as preparation for next March's 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Liberia.

If Bafana beat Lone Stars home and away, they will qualify for the finals which will be hosted by Ivory Coast in early 2024.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BAFANA? The Southern African giants will face Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium on November 17. Bafana will then tackle Angola three days later at the same venue on November 20.