Bafana Bafana coach Broos left furious again after Safa training bungle

The national team camp got off to a false start after they had to wait longer to start preparations for their upcoming assignments

Bafana Bafana were left stranded on Monday after they learnt Dobsonville Stadium was not booked for their first training session ahead of the international friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana.

South Africa play the Leone Stars on Saturday, before engaging neighbours Botswana three days later and both matches will be staged at FNB Stadium.

Seemingly angry coach Hugo Broos did not know where they would hold their first training session on Monday after Safa did not book Dobsonville for the team.

“I didn’t know we couldn’t train on the pitch today [Monday]. If you ask me where are we going to train, I can’t answer you because we didn't do it [Bafana did not get the arrangements wrong],” said Broos as per Times Live.

This is not the first time for Broos to be frustrated during his tenure as Bafana coach.

The Belgian once lashed out at the Premier Soccer League for not making available club coaches for a meeting with him.

He also criticised the standard of the PSL and now, he was facing another frustrating episode.

Dobsonville Stadium is owned by Stadium Management South Africa and the company’s managing director Bertie Grobbelaar confirmed their ground was not available for Bafana on Monday.

“Bafana booked Dobsonville on September 8 for the following training sessions: on September 20 [Tuesday] at 10 am and 4pm, September 21 [Wednesday] at 3pm and September 22 [Thursday] at 10am and 4pm,” Grobbelaar said.

“There was no training session booked for yesterday [Monday]. I see there is a [media] report that there was something wrong with the pitch. There was nothing wrong with the pitch. The stadium wasn’t booked.”

While Bafana could not train at Dobsonville on Monday, they, however, managed to hold a press conference there.

“Safa requested a press conference for 3pm very late yesterday, which I approved,” said Grobbelaar.

“The request for the press conference came at 1pm. But the pitch wasn’t marked because the training session was today [Tuesday]. You need to book well in advance, although we will do anything in our power to assist Safa because we are partners with them.

“Bafana are our national team and we will go out of our way, but we’ve got four stadiums to manage. There are other events at stadiums we need to coordinate. There are plans with our pitch guys.”