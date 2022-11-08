Bafana Bafana coach Broos lambasts Carling Black Label Cup as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates get ready to collide

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has criticised the timing of the upcoming Carling Black Label Cup featuring four Premier Soccer League teams.

Broos has finalised his squad for the upcoming friendlies

His Bafana side goes into camp on Sunday

The Belgian coach is unhappy about the timing of the competition

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian finalised his squad for the international friendly games against Mozambique and Angola and he addressed the media on Tuesday. Bafana Bafana are set to play Mozambique on November 17, before engaging Mozambique three days later at Mbombela Stadium. But before those friendlies, 13 players selected by Broos will participate in the CBL Cup this coming weekend. Chiefs clash with Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals while Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu meet in another last-four fixture. But Broos is not impressed by the timing of this competition which is having a new format this year.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t see the sense of it [Carling Cup]. It’s [about] money,” said Broos as per Times Live. “I would have been happier if that tournament was played just before the restart of the league. And I hear people [supporters] can change [vote for] the teams, but what is that? OK, it’s publicity and I understand that, but why do it now?

“Why do we have to lose a week [of preparation for the friendlies]? We should be happy for these four teams to play this tournament a week before the start of the league. Clubs maybe are happy because there’s money to win. But I don’t think players are happy to play such a tournament now. Even the coaches, I don't think they are [happy]. If there was no tournament we could have been together maybe now. That was the plan.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos appears to be unhappy with the way competitions are staged in South African football. Earlier this year, the Belgian had a go at the DStv Compact Cup, questioning the tournament’s necessity. This was before he also blasted the standard of football in the Premier Soccer League. Now, he has expressed his displeasure at the Carling Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR BROOS? The Bafana coach and his troops will report for camp on Sunday to start preparations for the Mozambique and Angola friendly games. He would be hoping none of his players gets injured during the Carling Cup.