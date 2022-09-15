Bafana Bafana coach Broos justifies omission of Kaizer Chiefs duo Dolly and Maart

The Belgian named his squad for the upcoming national team games but ignored the Amakhosi pair who used to be prominent in his teams

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has defended his decision not to select Kaizer Chiefs players Keagan Dolly and Yusuf Maart for the international friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana.

South Africa host the Leone Stars on September 24, before also welcoming their neighbours three days later and both games will be played at FNB Stadium.

With Chiefs currently struggling in the Premier Soccer League, Broos feels Dolly and Maart's confidence levels are low and they are not in a good space for national team duty.

“I think Yusuf [Maart] is a little bit a victim of the bad start of Chiefs,” said Broos as per iDiski Times.

“The same with Dolly. Chiefs have not started the season well. And I don’t think when I see Yusuf play it’s not the Yusuf I know from Sekhukhune. I think they’re struggling a little bit also with confidence because the results are not there, the pressure is there.

“For now, okay, let’s wait for the next two friendly games, but he stays on the list for the next games and if Yusuf can again achieve his level from Sekhukhune then there is no problem. But I think now it’s not good for him to take him with the team because the confidence is so big with the results of Chiefs.”

Dolly and Maart have prominently featured in previous Bafana matches under Broos.

“Keagan didn’t start very well with Chiefs. Chiefs didn’t start very well the season and he was even on the bench,” Broos said.

“Keagan Dolly on the bench has to have a reason and the reason for the moment is that Keagan is not at the level, he’s not at the level of Keagan Dolly.

“It’s a pity for him but I have to be severe in these kind of things and not let talk my feelings. Keagan is not in good shape for the moment, so why should he be with us?”

While Dolly and Maart have been snubbed by Broos, only one Chiefs player Kgaogelo Sekgota has made it into the Belgian’s squad.