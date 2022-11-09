Bafana Bafana coach Broos explains why he 'refused' to face Algeria in friendly match

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has admitted that he was against facing Algeria as they are better than Bafana Bafana currently.

Algeria were keen to host Bafana at the new Baraki Stadium

Broos pointed out that Algeria were better than his side

Bafana will now face Mozambique and Angola instead

WHAT HAPPENED? Safa received an invitation from the Algerian Football Federation to face Bafana in an international friendly match during the upcoming Fifa break.

However, Broos turned down the opportunity to take on the 2019 Afcon champions who were hoping to play the match at the new Baraki Stadium in Algiers.

The Belgian tactician explained the reasons behind turning down an invitation to play the Desert Foxes with Bafana set to battle it out with Mozambique and Angola in friendly matches instead.

WHAT DID BROOS SAY?: “I refused because I didn’t want to travel 24 hours and that’s the problem here in Africa, when you want to travel you need one day and you have to wait from airports to connect with another plane," Broos told SABC Sports.

"We did it enough – we went to France, we went to Morocco, so I didn’t want to have another opponent where we have to travel 24 hours.

“Secondly I think now it’s not the moment to play against a team like Algeria.

"They are better than us at this moment so maybe some guys are disappointed now because they were ready to criticize again if we lose against Algeria. I'm a little bit smarter now than a few months ago.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE?: It has been reported that the trip to Algeria was going to be an all-expenses paid trip from the hosting federation.

The Desert Foxes team would have been a mix of a regular squad and a team that is preparing for the 2022 Chan tournament to be hosted by Algeria between January and February next year.

South Africa will host Angola and Mozambique instead as part of their preparations for March's 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Liberia.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BAFANA? The Southern African giants will face Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium on November 17. Bafana will then tackle Angola three days later at the same venue on November 20.