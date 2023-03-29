Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has opened up about his surprise line-up in Tuesday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia.

Broos picked a surprising starting line-up

But it paid off as Bafana beat Liberia away

Broos explains thinking behind his decisions

WHAT HAPPENED? Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa was surprisinglyincluded in the starting line-up for the Liberia match. For a player who has been struggling for goals in the Premier Soccer League while on loan at SuperSport United, the 26-year-old justified the coach’s faith in him by grabbing Bafana’s first goal in the 2-1 victory.

Another surprise starter, Mihlali Mayambela, scored South Africa’s other goal at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia to send Bafana to the Afcon finals.

Broos also made other stunning decisions by benching Themba Zwane and Lyle Foster but has explained that the latter was not entirely fit to play.

WHAT BROOS SAID: “Yeah, that was not so good Friday, we didn’t have depth in our in our game,” he said at the post-match press conference as per iDiski Times.

“When we lost the ball, there was no immediate pressing. And I know with Zakhele, he’s a guy who runs 90 minutes, he scored a fantastic goal. He’s very quick.

“And he was always there, all the game he was present. So that’s why we changed Zakhele. And also, I have to say that Lyle didn’t feel well this morning. We wouldn’t take a risk, because we knew that we needed players who were 100%. And, again, I think the decision was right.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos’ decision on Lepasa, who has not been sharp in the PSL, could be viewed by some as a gamble that paid off. Since taking over the Bafana job, the Belgian is known for some controversial choices, which he is always ready to defend.

One of his famous decisions was snubbing a then-red-hot Andile Jali while citing the Mamelodi Sundowns central midfielder’s age, but would pick Pirates’ Thabang Monare, who plays in the same position and is older than Jali.

Broos was also forced to reverse his decision to snub Zwane for national duty and admitted he erred.

Now, he overlooked in-form Kobamelo Kodisang because of the “rhythm” of the Portuguese second-tier. Yet, he was including Mayambela, who played his football in the lowly-ranked Cypriot top-flight league.

Also, out of Broos’ radar is RC Strasbourg’s Lebo Mothiba, who is the only South African playing Ligue 1 football.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? Having already qualified for Afcon with one game to spare, Bafana will use their last Group K match against Morocco in June as part of preparations for the continental tournament to be held in January 2024.