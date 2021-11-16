Bafana Bafana coach Broos defends decision to drop Kaizer Chiefs' Dolly against Ghana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has justified his shocking decision to bench Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly in Sunday’s Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

South Africa struggled upfront in that match which they lost 1-0, however, under controversial circumstances.

Chiefs’ Man of the Moment Dolly was a surprise omission from the starting line-up after providing an assist in the 1-0 win over Zimbabwe three days earlier.

Broos feels they lost not because Dolly came on late but due to the referee’s decisions.

“When you look at the opponent then you have a plan and you start putting players on a sheet of paper to execute the plan. Then you have to make choices, that’s all,” Broos told Thabiso Mosia on SAFM SportOn.

“It has nothing to do with good or bad players or whatever. I just wanted to have the strongest team to play against Ghana because I knew it would be a totally different game from the game against Zimbabwe.

“We wanted to win the game [with that starting XI]. That was our plan and I think you saw us playing, fighting for it. But everytime when we had the ball and it starts to be dangerous for Ghana, it would be an offside or foul or whatever [for Bafana]. What can you do then?

“We were whistled for offside three times when it wasn’t at all. I saw the videos of that. It was not offside. Again nobody has to blame the team. We did what we had to do but it was part of the game, the referee was too strong for us.”

Bafana went into the Ghana match without Evidence Makgopa who injured himself on the eve of the game.

That saw Broos starting Royal AM’s Victor Letsoalo who lasted the entire match despite struggling.

“It was also a pity for us that we couldn’t change something at certain moments because we didn’t have that type of striker Makgopa is. If Makgopa was not injured we could put him 20 or 25 minutes before the end and we could start to play high balls. He is tall and good with his head so we have started to put pressure on Ghana that way. But he was injured in the last training and we couldn’t play him.”

Broos admitted the strikeforce was Bafana’s weakest department in his team.