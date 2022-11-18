Bafana Bafana coach Broos criticises Williams for doing 'dangerous things' against Mozambique

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is not used to witnessing the kind of performance displayed by his captain Rowen Williams against Mozambique.

Broos comments on the victory over Mozambique

Belgian coach not impressed with his captain

The Bafana skipper did not enjoy a good game

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa came from behind to beat the Mambas 2-1 in Thursday’s international friendly match at Mbombela Stadium. A second-half brace by Bongokuhle Hlongwane saved the evening for Bafana who had allowed Mozambique to take an early lead through Divrassone. Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Williams was a bit shaky in goal and that left Broos unimpressed.

WHAT BROOS SAID: “We played a very good game. We made a little mistake at the beginning of the match and it was 1-0 to Mozambique, but we controlled the game from the first minute to the last,” said Broos as per Phakaaathi.

“It is just some problems sometimes with our own thoughts. Even Ronwen a few times, we are not used to seeing this from a goalkeeper who is strong with his feet, twice he did dangerous things. But these were the only moments they [Mozambique] had, except one [second half] shot that came off the bar.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the third successive victory for Bafana Bafana after also winning September’s friendly games against Sierra Leone and Malawi. Broos is trying to cultivate a winning culture in his team following disappointing results in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers they started with a defeat to Morocco in June.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BROOS AND WILLIAMS? Bafana will now face Angola in another international friendly match on Sunday and Williams would be out to silence his critics. He would want to pick himself up and show his leadership skills. Coach Broos, however, might decide to give a run to other goalkeepers Veli Mothwa and Melusi Buthelezi.