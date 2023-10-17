Bafana Bafana coach Broos brushes off reports of a tiff with Orlando Pirates' Lepasa - 'This is a very, very big lie'

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has reacted to rumours that he clashed with his striker Zakhele Lepasa.

Lepasa was left behind from the trip to Ivory Coast

Some reports suggested he had a fallout with Broos

The Bafana coach debunks the rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Lepasa was dropped from the South Africa squad that travelled to Abidjan for Tuesday’s international friendly match with Ivory Coast.

His surprise omission came amid rumours that he had a fallout with Broos.

But Safa moved in to clarify that the Orlando Pirates forward has a knee injury after featuring for 15 minutes against Eswatini on Friday.

Broos has also explained that there is no bad blood between him and the Buccaneers striker.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I was surprised and, again, a little bit angry when I read in the media that there was a clash between Lepasa and me – this is a very, very big lie," said Broos as per SABC Sport.

"There has never been a clash, the only thing that Lepasa suffers from is his knee [injury] after the game from Friday, and it became worse overnight.

"So, we decided, together with the doctor, that it was better [for him] not to go to Ivory Coast because he certainly wouldn't play the game here on Tuesday – he wouldn't be ready so, therefore, he went [back] to his club.

"I can show an MRI [scan result] so the proof is there, but yeah, okay, in South Africa they always try to look for something negative. Let's repeat again, there has been no clash between me and Lepasa."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lepasa's absence might not be felt in Abidjan as the Pirates forward has been struggling for goals of late.

Since last scoring for Bafana against Morocco in June, the 26-year-old was an unused substitute against Namibia in September but started in the 1-0 win over DR Congo.

He, however, failed to find the back of the net in that match and could also not score against Eswatini.

Goals have also dried up for him in club football and he risks losing his place in the team.

WHAT NEXT? Lepasa is now a big doubt for Pirates when they host Cape Town Spurs in the Carling Knockout Round of 16 on Friday.

That could present opportunities to other Buccaneers forwards to score and cement their places in the team.

The upcoming weeks would be crucial for Lepasa to speedily regain fitness and remain in Broos' plans ahead of November's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Benin.